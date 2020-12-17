 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Photos: Bellevue Chamber spreads holiday cheer for Offutt dorm residents

The 55th Wing commander Col. Gavin Marks joins members of the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce as they fill goodie bags Dec. 8 at Bellevue Volunteer Fire Department for the annual “Holiday Cheer” for Kisling dorm residents at Offutt Air Force Base.
Bellevue Chamber of Commerce president Kevin Hensel and Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike fill goodie bags Dec. 8, 2020 at Bellevue Volunteer Fire Department for the annual “Holiday Cheer” for Kisling dorm residents at Offutt Air Force Base.
Members of Bellevue Chamber of Commerce fill goodie bags Dec. 8, 2020 at the Bellevue Volunteer Fire Department for the annual “Holiday Cheer” for Kisling dorm residents at Offutt Air Force Base.
Bellevue Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Christine Lowery and Cindy Dropinski stuff goodie bags Dec. 8, 2020 at the Bellevue Volunteer Fire Department for the annual “Holiday Cheer” for Kisling dorm residents at Offutt Air Force Base.
