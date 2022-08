Members of the 55th Wing Honor Guard carry the last of 25 transfer cases off of Defense Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Accounting Agency Honorable Carry flight Sept. 4, 2020. The remains were transferred from the European Theater recovered by DPAA partners and the last set of remains for the World War II Ploesti Disinterment Project. Ploesti, Romania was site of military Operation Tidal Wave a bombing mission against oil fields and refineries Aug. 1, 1943.