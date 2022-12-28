Pillen retains Daryl Bohac as adjutant general of Nebraska National Guard

Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, who has served as adjutant general of the Nebraska National Guard since 2013, will remain in his position when Gov Jim Pillen takes office in January.

Pillen announced Wednesday, Dec. 28, that he will be retaining Bohac to lead the agency, which has about 4,600 service members in the state.

"General Bohac is a man of character who leads the Nebraska National Guard with integrity," Pillen and Lt. Gov.-elect Joe Kelly wrote in a joint statement. "Our National Guard has played a key role in our state's flood and pandemic response these past couple years. General Bohac will continue serving our state with distinction during future crises and emergencies."

Bohac has been a member of the Nebraska National Guard since 1982. He also serves as a principal on the governor's staff and is the director of the Nebraska Military Department and the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.

Bohac is the state’s official channel of communication with the National Guard Bureau and the Departments of the Army and Air Force.