Lt. Gabriel Field was not yet 30 when he drew his last breath at the frontier outpost of Fort Atkinson, the victim of a knife wound that caused field surgeons to cut off his leg in a fruitless effort to save his life.

After his death April 16, 1823, the Kentucky native was buried under a limestone marker, a rare honor in the frontier military. His grave was lost, however, after Fort Atkinson was abandoned in 1827.

But on Sunday, April 16, exactly 200 years after his death, he was reburied with military honors at Fort Atkinson State Historical Park near Fort Calhoun, 17 miles north of Omaha.

It’s been a long journey for a soldier who led an interesting life, and whose remains had an interesting saga of their own.

“We have been working to get (the remains) repatriated,” said Rob Bozell, a retired Nebraska state archaeologist. “I’m really happy, because there’s going to be some closure to the Gabriel Field story.”

A farmer’s plow dug up a chunk of Field’s tombstone in 1954, which led to the discovery of the remains of Field and several other people during archaeological digs that followed over the next several years. Excavated in 1958, Field’s remains were easy to identify because of the amputated leg buried next to him in a separate box.

The Patriot Rider motorcycle veterans escort Field’s remains from Omaha to Fort Atkinson for the April 16 ceremony. Jason Grof, the park superintendent at Fort Atkinson, said re-enactors portraying 1820s-era soldiers followed the casket to the burial site at the park’s Monument to the Deceased. Guest speakers paid tribute to the soldier.

The monument includes a modern headstone for Field, and a plaque recognizing 313 soldiers and civilians who died while serving at Fort Atkinson from 1819-27.

“Being a veteran myself, it’s a proud moment for me to give Lieutenant Field a proper burial,” said Grof, who served in the Army and Nebraska National Guard until 2010.

Three other sets of remains that were dug up near Field’s in the 1950s will also be reburied. Those remains could not be identified.

The outlines of Field’s life and Army service are known because of years of research by Gayle Carlson, Bozell’s friend and former state archaeologist with History Nebraska. Carlson died in 2015.

“He really dug deep,” Bozell said.

Field was born near the settlement of Louisville, Kentucky, in 1794 or 1795, Carlson discovered. His parents came from prominent families who were among Kentucky’s earliest settlers. His father served as an officer in the Revolutionary War.

Field enlisted to serve in the War of 1812. He worked as a surveyor in Missouri Territory for two years, before rejoining the Army as an officer in 1817. He was assigned to an expedition commanded by Col. Henry Atkinson and tasked with establishing forts along the Missouri River.

In October 1819, the soldiers began setting up a winter camp called Cantonment Missouri near what is now DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge on the eastern side of the Missouri. Field was sent with 10 soldiers to survey a trail to the nearest settlement with a post office, in north-central Missouri.

His team returned in January 1820 to a camp in misery during the cold winter. The undersupplied expedition had no fruit or vegetables to eat. Most of the soldiers suffered scurvy, a disease characterized by lethargy and bleeding gums caused by a diet lacking in vitamin C.

“It was a disaster,” Bozell said. “A whole lot of them died.”

Field contracted scurvy, but survived. One hundred sixty of his fellow soldiers did not.

Floods followed disease at Cantonment Missouri. In 1820 the soldiers moved across the river to higher ground on what was called Council Bluff, not to be confused with modern-day Council Bluffs in Iowa. There, they built Fort Atkinson — at the time, the westernmost Army post in the country.

During the next three years, Field did more survey work and served for a time as Fort Atkinson’s quartermaster. Carlson documented in the fort’s records that Field was injured March 31, 1823 while staying at a trading post near what is now N.P. Dodge Park in Omaha.

He was returned to Fort Atkinson, but his condition worsened. His right leg was amputated in the upper thigh April 12, and he “appears to feel more at ease,” according to an officer’s diary.

Field’s relief didn’t last long. Four days later, he died. Col. Henry Leavenworth announced the officer’s death to his troops on April 17.

“It has become the painful duty of this (commanding colonel) to announce to his command that the gallant active and generous Lt. Gabriel Field is no more,” Leavenworth told his troops.

It’s not clear exactly how Field cut himself. Whatever caused the wound, it’s likely infection and poor sanitation played a role in an era before anesthesia and antibiotics.

“We don’t know the full story,” Grof said.

Field was buried in the fort’s cemetery, but his grave and those of more than 300 others who died during its short history were lost when the fort was abandoned. So were Fort Atkinson’s structures.

More than 130 years later, farmer Jack Rathjen in 1954 dug up a 16-inch fragment of limestone in his field about a mile northwest of the current Fort Atkinson.

Etched on the surface: “Gabriel Field, 1st Lieut. 6th Regt. Born in Jefferson Coun.”

That brought the director of the Nebraska state museum to the Rathjen farm and, over the next few years, several teams of University of Nebraska archaeologists.

A dig in 1956 uncovered the graves of two adults and two children. And in 1958, further excavation revealed a hexagonal grave containing a skeleton with a right leg cut off at the upper thigh. Nearby, the lower leg bones were in a separate box. Historians quickly realized it must be Field, the only Fort Atkinson soldier known to have had his leg amputated.

It still took time to gather the historical records to prove Field’s identity.

At the time, Nebraska lacked a state physical anthropologist, so the remains were sent to the Smithsonian Institution in Washington for analysis, Bozell said. They remained there until about 1990, after a law was passed encouraging museums to return and rebury human remains — most of which were Native American — that they had in their possession.

Carlson took an avid interest in the case, seeking out archives from the fort and frontier diaries. He found evidence of Field’s death and wounds.

“Very rarely do we know who people are. Gabe was the exception,” Bozell said. “He became sort of famous in this little world, because we were able to find out so much about him.”

No images existed of Field. But in 1991, Bozell took the skull to Oklahoma, to the studio of Betty Pat Gatliff, a renowned pioneer in the field of forensic facial reconstruction, who created a bust of Field. A copy is on display at the Washington County Museum in Fort Calhoun.

History Nebraska had always hoped to rebury Field at Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, but it took years to accomplish.

Permits were needed to allow the park to serve as a cemetery and accept human remains. It also took lots of paperwork to allow History Nebraska to relinquish the remains to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. A Game and Parks administrator, Bob Hanover, worked to track down any of Field’s descendants who might have wanted to claim the remains.

Bozell said they didn’t find any who knew of Gabriel Field.

For 65 years, his remains sat in archival boxes, in Washington D.C. or Lincoln.

Now they have returned to the place where he died and the ground where he once rested.

“It’s a long time coming,” Grof said.