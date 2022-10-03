Plattsmouth veterans clean up World War II cannon

Plattsmouth American Legion Post 56 members have cleaned up a World War II artillery cannon that rests on the west side of Oak Hill Cemetery.

The piece is an M-38, Japanese 75-millimeter, Tony Moreno said. Built in Germany for the Japanese Army, it was captured in Burma.

It was sent to America in 1947 and put in storage. Around 1949, it was given to the City of Plattsmouth, and it was placed in front of the courthouse. Morena believes the cannon was moved to the cemetery in the 1950s.

Over the years, weather caused the cannon to show its age. Moreno and fellow Legionnaires Kermit Reisdorph, Mike Pauly, Kire Pauly, Lynn Pauly, Steve Dodd and post commander Candace Korman began the restoration project in mid-August.

“We cleaned it up, and we had it sand-blasted,” Moreno said. “We had it clear-coated and painted the wheels.”

He is a past-commander of Post 56 who served 20 years in the military — three in the Marines and 17 in the Army. He joined the Marine Corps in 1957.