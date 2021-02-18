Reardon to perform duties of under secretary of the Air Force

WASHINGTON (AFNS) -- Anthony Reardon, administrative assistant to the Secretary of the Air Force, is performing the duties of the under secretary of the Air Force as of Feb. 2.

Acting Secretary of the Air Force John Roth officially designated Reardon as the first assistant to the under secretary of the Air Force. In this capacity, he may perform the duties of the role in accordance with the Federal Vacancies Reform Act and Department of Defense Directive 3020.04.

Reardon served in the active duty Air Force from 1982 – 2003. He started his civil service career after retiring. A member of the Senior Executive Service, he serves as the senior career civilian advisor to the secretary of the Air Force performing high-level assignments following the secretary’s policies, goals and objectives.

The office of the under secretary of the Air Force is responsible for the affairs of the Department of the Air Force, to include organizing, training, equipping and providing for the welfare of approximately 697,000 active duty, Guard, Reserve and civilian Airmen and Guardians and their families worldwide.