Slain South Dakota airman among 3 WWII POWs ID'd, returned from Lithuanian camp

Twenty-two American prisoners of war followed a Red Cross cart bearing the body of Staff Sgt. Walter Nies in a flag-draped wooden box — outside the barbed wire and past the guard towers of Stalag Luft VI to a tiny cemetery in the Lithuanian countryside.

Nies, 23, of Eureka, South Dakota, had been shot on the camp’s parade ground by a German guard three days earlier — May 27, 1944 — while walking to the latrine, according to his fellow prisoners.

The German captors allowed the Americans to hold a military funeral in the cemetery next to a grove of trees. Nies’ fellow airmen would not forget the ceremony.

“The entire party stood at attention as the sharp notes of taps again disturbed the silence of Beech Grove,” Tom McHale, one of the 22 POWS, recalled later in an account posted on the website B24.net. “The sky darkened overhead and thunder rumbled in the distance.”

Within two months, the Soviet army would take control of the camp, including the graveyard where Nies and three other airmen — two American, one Canadian — were buried during the war.

After World War II, the USSR turned Stalag Luft VI into a forced labor camp for German POWs and its own domestic enemies, rebuffing U.S. diplomatic attempts to recover the remains of its buried soldiers.

Nearly eight decades later, the remains of Nies and the other two Americans — Tech. Sgt. William Teaff, 26, of Steubenville, Ohio, and Staff Sgt. George B. Walker, 25, of Spartanburg, South Carolina — have been found and returned to U.S. soil.

A joint Lithuanian-American archaeological team recovered the remains from the former POW camp, which was leveled in 1955 and now is used as farmland. They were flown to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency lab at Offutt Air Force Base in September 2021 and identified earlier this year.

Walker was buried in Spartanburg on Sept. 10. Nies, the youngest of 14 children, was laid to rest Dec. 9 next to his parents in a rural cemetery near Eureka.

Teaff’s descendants haven’t yet set a date for his services.

“This is wonderful. This is just great,” Eloise Kelle, Nies’ niece, said in an interview earlier this month with Dakota News Now. “I’m so grateful that we look for prisoners and that we look for people that are missing.”

The three Americans all served as crew on B-17 Flying Fortresses that were shot down over German-occupied territory during the early months of 1944. They died at Stalag Luft VI within six months of each other, according to a historical report compiled by DPAA historian Edward Burton.

Walker was the engineer and turret gunner aboard a B-17 that developed mechanical trouble during a raid on the Wilhelmshaven Naval Shipyard in Germany on Feb. 3, 1944. The crew members bailed out over water, but the Germans captured several, including Walker.

Walker was shot in the chest and killed by a guard at Stalag Luft VI on April 27, 1944, during an escape attempt when he and another airman were discovered huddled in the dark behind a shed on the camp’s perimeter.

His remains were sewn into a blanket and buried in the fenced cemetery alongside Warrant Officer Keith O. Perry of the Royal Canadian Air Force, who had died of liver disease the year before.

Nies was the tail gunner on a B-17 that crash-landed on a beach in Yugoslavia (modern-day Montenegro) on Jan. 24, 1944.

He too was assigned to Stalag Luft VI. He died because of a mistake. Guards at the camp locked the barracks doors at night, and no prisoners were allowed to leave before 6 a.m. Nies had been suffering from dysentery when he tried the door early in the morning and found it unlocked.

Since it was broad daylight, Nies thought it was OK to visit the latrine. But it was actually only about 5:30 a.m., according to fellow POWs.

He made it about 30 feet before a guard shot him in the stomach, witnesses said. The Germans refused to let the other prisoners help him until after 6 a.m. Nies was taken to a camp infirmary, but he died a day later.

Teaff, a B-17 radio operator was taken prisoner along with other surviving crew members when his plane was shot down March 6, 1944, during a raid on Berlin.

On July 10, Teaff died after contracting diphtheria and rheumatic fever and was buried, the fourth man in the cemetery. Three days later, with the Soviet Red army about to overrun Lithuania, the Germans herded the remaining POWs to another camp deeper inside Germany.

The four airmen were among the very few to receive honorable burials during the war at Stalag Luft VI, a camp with a brutal history where hundreds, even thousands, are thought to have died during its 16-year history.

The Germans opened the camp soon after their lightning invasion of Poland in September 1939. For its first two years it was a forced labor camp that held Polish, French and Belgian prisoners. About 50 French and Belgians died and were buried in a local cemetery. Polish casualties apparently were not documented.

Things at the camp, then called Stalag 1C, took an even darker turn after the Nazi armies invaded the Soviet Union in June 1941. Thousands of Russian and Jewish prisoners — considered racially inferior under Nazi ideology — were sent there and worked to death, executed or died of disease. One prisoner estimated that 40 Soviet prisoners died each day and were buried anonymously, according to Burton’s history.

“Probably about three to five thousand died and were thrown into pits,” Burton said in an interview. “Just about any place you look, there are going to be graves.”

In 1943, the Germans upgraded the camp for occupation by Allied air crew POWs. They had an incentive to operate them according to the standards of the Geneva Convention because the Allies also held German airmen as prisoners. The killings of Nies and Walker were considered anomalies, though both were investigated as war crimes after the war.

The Soviets, who had annexed Lithuania and two neighboring states in 1940, inherited the camp and used it for another decade to house German POWs. Later it became part of the infamous Gulag Archipelago of forced labor camps, holding both domestic political opponents and criminals in roofless, unheated shacks with no beds or bedding, according to Burton’s report. At least hundreds more are thought to have died there before the camp was closed in 1955 and leveled, Burton said. They were buried in a separate cemetery.

As early as 1948, the Army’s American Graves Registration Command asked the Russians to account for 24 U.S. military personnel and civilian mariners whose remains were believed to be in Soviet territory, including the three American airmen at Stalag Luft VI.

Sixteen sets of remains were found and returned, but the Soviets said they could not find Nies, Walker and Teaff. In 1954, the Army declared them to be unrecoverable.

There was no movement on the cases until after the 1991 breakup of the Soviet Union, which led to Lithuania’s independence and alliance with the West. Joint U.S.-Lithuanian efforts in 1993-94 did not turn up the gravesites, however.

A predecessor organization to DPAA reopened the cases in 2005 and visited the site the following year. Still no luck.

“It had been on our radar for some time,” Burton said. “It was one of those camps where we thought we’d find something.”

It took the involvement of Lithuanian archaeological groups dedicated to investigating genocide from the Nazi and Soviet eras to push the U.S. cases forward in the mid-2010s. In recent years, they have excavated several mass graves and reburied nearly 1,200 sets of remains while memorializing the anonymous victims.

DPAA researchers also used newly discovered photos of the airmen’s funerals as well as 1944 aerial photographs to better identify sites where the airmen might be buried.

In 2019, the accounting agency hired an Ohio archaeological firm to survey the sites. They homed in on a site called “Sensitive Area 2” that appeared to have four adjacent graves.

Two years later, two DPAA anthropologists joined a Lithuanian team to examine the graves using ground-penetrating photography. They matched up perfectly.

The remains of the three Americans were disinterred and sent to the Offutt lab in flag-draped caskets for identification. (Perry, the Canadian, was left where he was buried, following the protocol of British Commonwealth nations.)

Often the lab receives remains that are fragmented from high-impact plane crashes or heavily commingled, as with the Offutt lab’s 2015-21 project to identify nearly 400 sailors and Marines missing from the sunken Pearl Harbor battleship USS Oklahoma.

These were quite different.

“They were intact burials in the ground,” said Carrie Brown, a supervisory forensic anthropologist and the Offutt laboratory manager. “We don’t often get burials like this, with a beautiful outline.”

With help from the Armed Forces DNA Identification Lab in Delaware, the anthropologists matched DNA samples with each airman’s relatives.

There were other clues, too. Nies’ remains were buried with medical tubing, consistent with medical treatment he received before his death. Walker was found with his boots and his Air Force ring.

The accounting agency continues to identify POWs from the Korean War and from World War II in the Pacific at its Hawaii lab. The Offutt lab works on remains from Europe.

“We have cases we’re working right now in Nebraska that are from POW camps,” Brown said.

But these identifications clear the books on Stalag Luft VI.

“Now they’re forever linked — these three Americans who were repatriated from Lithuania,” she said.

Bobby Walker Jr. — George Walker’s grandson — said he and his sister have found closure bringing home their grandfather’s remains.

“We had given up hope he would be returned,” Bobby Walker Jr., George Walker’s grandson, told the Post and Courier Spartanburg in September. “It still seems like a miracle, since he was gone so long.

“All things are possible.”