'Soft targets' need to toughen up against new threats, security expert tells UNO group

Many Americans are suffering from “security fatigue” after 20-plus years of the war on terror and a recent surge in violent crime and mass shootings.

But this is no time to let down our guard, said retired Air Force Col. Jennifer Hesterman, an international security consultant who spoke on “Emergent Threats and Soft Target Vulnerabilities” Thursday, July 15, at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. The event was sponsored by UNO’s National Counterterrorism, Innovation, Technology and Education Center.

“When you leave home every day, you’re a soft target,” said Hesterman, whose military jobs included a tour ensuring security for Air Force One and Marine One presidential flights at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland.

As vice president of education services for Watermark Risk Management, she advises private firms on how to protect themselves against terror attacks.

She said people can become resigned to threats and feel helpless, or they become distracted with other problems. Or they feel a sense of helplessness. Security managers rely on the odds that their facility won’t be attacked.

“Security is always seen as too much — until the day you need it,” Hesterman said.

Twenty-one years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks — and more than a decade after the killing of Osama bin Laden — al Qaeda still remains a threat, she said. So does ISIS. Both still command followers through regional affiliates as well as allied extremist groups.

Both have become highly adept at recruiting through online videos and articles, produced in multiple languages. Hesterman said it has become extremely easy for radical groups to recruit members using internet tools like these.

She pointed to the case of Abdul Razak Ali Artan, who drove his car onto a sidewalk at Ohio State University, then jumped out and attacked people with a butcher knife in 2016. Thirteen people were injured before Artan was killed by a campus police officer.

Friends and family described him as pious and polite, a good student who “loved America.”

Hesterman said he had been turned into an extremist very quickly by watching online videos.

“This radicalization happened within a few days,” Hesterman said.

Domestic terrorism groups also have increased their activity. Their recruiting ramped up during the pandemic, which drove many people to spend far more time on their computers. Quarantine and political polarization have also boosted levels of frustration and rage.

“Everybody’s angry. It’s like they’re seething. When you pour gasoline on it, you get violent outbursts,” Hesterman said. “It was a perfect environment for bad actors.”

Some of those outbursts, including recent mass shootings, are often directed at soft targets — a school in Uvalde, Texas, a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

Hesterman said she advises clients to incorporate security measures that will discourage a terrorist from attacking in the first place — liked locked doors or metal detectors — rather than pricey post-attack measures like bullet-resistant walls or active-shooter alarms.

Hesterman noted that the shooter who attacked the Pulse nightclub in Orlando in 2016, killing 49 people, had bypassed two other sites — a shopping center and another dance club — because they looked like harder targets to attack.

“The goal is to keep the bad actor from even trying,” she said.

In the Middle East, where Hesterman lived for several years, terror attacks have been part of life for decades. Schools, shopping centers and mosques have been redesigned as walled compounds, where visitors are funneled and searched at entrances far from the meeting spaces.

“There are no apologies for security. It’s the price of admission,” she said.

Hesterman said she studied video from a 2017 mass shooting in which a gunman fired from a hotel-room window at people attending an outdoor country-music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. Sixty people died, and more than 400 were wounded.

The fastest to react, she said, were young people ages 18 to 22 — a generation that had grown up with active-shooter drills in their schools. They quickly applied tourniquets and rendered first aid, saving lives.

She said her daughter, who is now 24, told her, “We expect to be part of a mass shooting in our lifetimes.”

It’s necessary, Hesterman said, to come to grips with the idea that school buses and college classrooms are targets in the modern world. That isn’t likely to change, so we must adapt.

“We’re not helpless,” she said. “We can strike a balance between normalcy and vigilance.”