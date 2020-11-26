Team Offutt member reaches half century of service

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. — A member of the 55th Communications Group was recognized by the Secretary of the Air Force for 50 years of federal service.

Rosalie Sutherland, 55th CG commander’s secretary, has spent 50 years in a variety of roles at numerous bases as she accompanied her husband as he served in the Air Force.

“It doesn’t seem like 50 years,” said Sutherland. “I’ve worked with so many great people and have enjoyed all of it so much that it didn’t really seem like work.”

Sutherland was called by Barbara Barrett, Secretary of the Air Force, to congratulate her on her years of service. She was then presented gifts from Col. Gavin Marks, 55th Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Brian Thomas, 55th WG command chief and Col. Larry Fletcher, 55th CG commander presented her with a certificates and her 50 year pin.

“It was such an honor to be recognized for this,” she said. “I was so overwhelmed by the outpouring of recognition and all the effort my coworkers put into decorating my office in celebration of the occasion.”

Marks discussed the value of the continuity provided by the civilian workforce and commended her for her dedication.

“Your dedication to service reflects extraordinary commitment and is a reflection of the values I try to instill in my own children,” said Marks. “On behalf of the wing, I would like to sincerely say thank you!”