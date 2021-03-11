Team Offutt member recognized for work with American Red Cross

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. — A Team Offutt member will be recognized for his support of the American Red Cross during their annual Heroes in the Heartland event March 9, 2021.

Dan Schreck, 55th Maintenance Squadron aircraft maintenance manager, will be among those honored for their hard work and dedication supporting blood drives in 2020 through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As blood collection faced challenges during COVID-19, Dan stepped up to do everything he could to help,” said Josh Murray, American Red Cross Nebraska-Iowa Region communications director. “From hosting blood drives through the Church of Jesus Christ LDS in Papillion, to supporting blood drives at Offutt Air Force Base, to connecting the Red Cross with additional prospective hosts, he has helped to ensure additional drives would be held and increased donations would be collected.”

Schreck arrived at Offutt in 1986 as a maintenance evaluator with Strategic Air Command. He moved over to what is now the 55th MXS in 1992, where he eventually retired as a first sergeant in 1998. After working in Omaha for a few years he returned to Offutt as a civilian a little more than 18 years ago.

He said he registered to be a bone marrow donor and was asked if he would donate platelets as part of a Red Cross blood drive program and has donated ever since.

“Every donation can help provide lifesaving treatment for up to three individuals,” Schreck said. “The only way to get the blood products is through donations.”

The Heroes in the Heartland is American Red Cross’ signature annual event.

“It is our opportunity to recognize fellow community members who display courage, compassion and unselfish character,” Murray said.

Schreck and his fellow honorees were nominated by peers and the general public and are selected by a committee of community members.

“The need for lifesaving donations has never been greater,” Schreck said. “Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows high standards of safety and infection control and many of the past restrictions on donors based on military assignments have expired, so people willing to donate should check the current guidelines for donor qualifications.”

The virtual event starts at noon on March 9 and can be viewed by visiting https://e.givesmart.com/events/jXp/page/NebraskaHeroesLIVE/.