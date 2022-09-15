Top Republican on House Veterans Affairs Committee tours Omaha VA hospital

The top Republican on the House Veterans Affairs Committee got a look at the Omaha VA hospital and its 2-year-old ambulatory care clinic earlier this month.

He liked what he saw.

“You’ve got a great facility,” said Rep. Mike Bost, R-Illinois. “There are certain VA facilities that are aging out, certain ones the veterans don’t want to go to. You don’t get that here.”

Bost, a Marine Corps veteran who has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2015, joined Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., for a tour that also included the Victory Apartments for formerly homeless veterans and Omaha National Cemetery.

Bost is in line to chair the committee if Republicans manage to retake the House in the November elections.

He also has visited VA hospitals and clinics in Illinois and Iowa this past week as part of his committee oversight duties.

“It also allows us to carry best practices from one to the other,” Bost said. “Each one is uniquely different.”

Bacon wanted Bost to see the clinic, which was built through a public-private partnership authorized by legislation championed by Bacon and authored by his Democratic predecessor, Brad Ashford.

A decade ago, Congress approved $56 million as a down payment on a new VA hospital to replace the outdated Omaha facility, which opened in 1950.

But the VA construction program broke down after massive cost overruns plagued a hospital construction project in Colorado. The Omaha project languished on the VA’s wish list.

In 2016, Nebraska’s congressional delegation successfully pushed through the CHIP-IN for Veterans Act, which allowed private contributions to VA construction projects. The philanthropic group Heritage Omaha (previously known as Heritage Services) raised $30 million locally and managed the project, which opened in August 2020.

The act was reauthorized last year. The VA has made use of the legislation for another project in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Bacon said it is also being used to contribute as much as $1 billion in local money to the planned $2.6 billion Project NExT.

The UNMC/Nebraska Medicine project would combine a state-of-the-art teaching hospital with a federally funded research facility to boost the nation’s response to pandemics, natural disasters and environmental catastrophes.

UNMC has also floated the possibility of including a new inpatient hospital for the VA in Project NExT.

Bost said he hopes to see more projects follow the Omaha model.

“It’s an amazing veterans hospital,” he said. “What’s most amazing is what they’ve done with the public-private partnership.”