USAF Heartland of America Band cancels 2020 holiday concert series

The United States Air Force Heartland of America Band has canceled its December 2020 “Sounds of the Season” holiday concert series due to lingering health concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

“We waited as long as we could, hoping that conditions regarding the pandemic would improve,” Jeremy Remley, Chief Master Sergeant, said in a press release. “Ultimately, this difficult decision was made in order to safeguard our wonderful and supportive audience members, our generous community partners, the venue support staff and our musicians.”

This year would have been the band’s 34th annual concert series. In lieu of the live concert presentations, the USAF Heartland of America Band will release a series of holiday music videos featuring all members of the band performing in various configurations.

The videos will appear weekly across the band’s social media platforms following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Learn more about the video presentation by visiting: www.heartlandofamericaband.af.mil or search for USAF Heartland of America Band on social media using the handle: @AFheartlandband.