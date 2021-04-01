Vietnam veterans have raised more than $1 million for memorial park in Papillion (copy)

As veterans groups make plans to pay tribute Monday to those who served in the Vietnam War, a Nebraska group is pushing ahead with a permanent memorial to the 396 Nebraskans who died in the war.

In 2017, Congress passed a law recognizing March 29 — the day in 1973 when the last combat troops left Vietnam — as a day to honor veterans of the long and controversial war. The day had been noted informally before that.

This year, like last year, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has made in-person ceremonies difficult. But the Omaha Vet Center and the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Office of Military and Veteran Services will host a virtual commemoration ceremony via Zoom at 11 a.m.

To receive an online link, call Robert Montag III of the Omaha Vet Center at 402-346-6735 or email Robert.Montag@va.gov.

In their quest for a lasting monument, an organization of Vietnam War veterans from across the state has revised and bolstered its plans to build a monument in Papillion.

It’s been almost a year since the Nebraska Vietnam Veteran Memorial Foundation announced its plans to build the memorial park on 2 acres of city-owned land just south of the SumTur Amphitheater.

The pandemic at first hampered efforts to kick off a fundraising campaign for the $4 million project.

“We probably couldn’t have picked a worse time,” said Howard Ball, a Marine Corps veteran who is the group’s vice president.

The foundation officially kicked off its fundraising campaign Jan. 1. Ball said it has been bolstered by a $1 million donation from a donor who wants to remain anonymous.

A second unidentified donor has given the group $250,000 to fund a memorial wall, which was not part of the original park plan.

Ball said the wall will be V-shaped and made of black granite — evoking the popular Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, but not a replica.

One side of the wall will list the 396 names of Nebraska’s Vietnam War dead. The other side will feature tile squares dedicated to each fallen service member, with a photo, date of death and a QR barcode that links to a page on the foundation’s website that includes more biographical information.

The other eye-catching feature will be a UH-1 Huey medical helicopter, poised on a pole a few feet above a garden with tall grass to make it appear as if it is hovering over a field in Vietnam.

Ball said the foundation has obtained the helicopter, which was donated by a veterans group in Vermont that didn’t have use for it.

The Huey (tail number 68-15532) was delivered to the 1st Cavalry division in April 1969 and flew 3,180 hours in Vietnam over the next four years. It’s not known to have been flown after the war.

In late November, the helicopter was hauled on a flatbed truck from Bennington, Vermont, to Bennington, Nebraska, where it is being stored. Ball said it is in good condition but will require some restoration work by local volunteers before it is displayed.

In addition, 11 large obelisks will be arrayed in the park, representing the years in which the U.S. was involved in Vietnam. Ball said historical events from those years will be listed, including major war events such as the Tet Offensive in 1968 or world events such as the moon landing in 1969.

Ball, 71, said the generation that fought the Vietnam War (or fought against it through protests at home) is now aging. The youngest veterans are now in their late 60s. He said the foundation’s education committee — led by Dottie Barickman, a Vietnam-era veteran who serves on the Vietnam Veterans of America’s national board — is developing a Vietnam curriculum for area schools.

“We see schools making a field trip here,” Ball said. “Put the kids on a bus, and they can come out and learn about it. Remember the past, educate the future.”

If the fundraising goes well, the foundation hopes to see the park completed in 2022.

“We’re right in the middle of our capital campaign,” Ball said. “We’re writing grants. We’ve got some commitments from some major companies.”

People will also be able to buy plaques on several low walls built in the park.

Ball said the foundation is talking to veterans from all over Nebraska.

“We want them to know it’s the whole state; we don’t want it to be just eastern Nebraska,” he said. “We’re going to get it done.”