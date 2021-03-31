Baseball’s Battle of Bellevue ends in a big T-Bird win

Bragging rights were on the line Saturday night, March 27, when the Bellevue East Chieftains took a short bus ride to Bellevue West in hopes of upsetting the cross-town rival Thunderbirds on their own diamond.

Bellevue West entered the historic matchup with a 4-1 record on the season thus far, falling only to Millard North on Thursday, March 25. Their sole loss came in extra innings, something the T-Birds are familiar with after grabbing two wins over Ralston and Columbus this past week in extras.

Bellevue East on the other hand is coming off their first win of the season after beating Omaha North at home on Thursday, March 25, 9-7. The Chieftains’ earlier scheduled games in the week against Millard South and Millard West were postponed due to rain.

T-Bird senior Gage Allen got the start on the bump Saturday night and wound up dealing for four complete innings, only allowing one hit on zero earned runs while striking out five. Allen also went two for three at the plate with a double, two RBI’s and one run.

Despite Allen’s performance, Bellevue East was on the board 1-0 in the top of the first. The T-Birds answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the inning to make it 1-1 but the Chieftains came back in the top of the third to make it 2-1, both unearned runs.