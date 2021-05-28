Bell West’s legion team begins summer undefeated

The DC Electric Thunderbirds, essentially the same roster from Bellevue West’s spring team, is off to a hot-start to this summer’s senior legion baseball season, holding a 6-0 record ahead of its games on Friday, May 28 and beyond.

You may remember the Millard South Patriots were the ones to eliminate Bellevue West from this year’s NSAA Class A state tournament a couple of weeks ago. The DC Electric-sponsored Thunderbirds will be out for revenge in a big way as they remain undefeated after most recently beating the Prep Jr. Bluejays on Wednesday, May 26.

Senior Jack Bland was on the mound last Wednesday for the T-Birds, he pitched for 3.1 innings and allowed only two runs against a high-powered Creighton Prep offense. Bland also had seven strikeouts through 10 outs of work and only one walk, the right-hander had a short yet commanding outing.

Jackson Steele and Connor Schneider both went two-for-two at the plate for the T-Birds. Both players had a triple on the evening as Schneider finished with two RBIs and Steele three.

Following a rematch with the Patriots on Friday, May 28, the Thunderbirds then were set to host a triangular on Saturday, May 29, featuring Papillion-La Vista and Omaha Burke.

