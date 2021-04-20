Bell West snags Metro conference tourney championship over Millard West

Bellevue West’s varsity baseball team had won 12 straight before dropping a game to Omaha Westside on Tuesday, April 13, just days before the Metro conference tournament was set to begin on Thursday, April 15.

Despite the extra inning loss to Westside earlier in the week, Bellevue West was the the #2 seed in the Metro conference tournament behind only Millard South. Their first tournament matchup against Omaha Northwest went exactly as planned as the Thunderbirds routed the Huskies 13-3 after six innings.

After the win, Bellevue West advanced to play Omaha Central later that night. Dane Toman drew the start on the mound for the T-Birds as he shut down the Eagles for three innings before allowing four runs in the fourth but Bellevue West still had a 6-4 lead. The Thunderbirds hit .321 as a team and buckled down on the defensive end to tough out a 6-4 win.

Now solidified in the winners’ bracket, head coach Jason Shockey and company enjoyed Friday off before returning to the diamond against the Papillion-La Vista Monarchs on Saturday, April 17, in the semifinal round of the Metro conference tournament. Still with home field advantage, the T-Birds shut down the Monarchs in no-hit fashion behind the arm of senior Jaxon Jelkin. Jelkin threw for a complete seven innings with no runs on no hits, 14 strikeouts and only two walks.