Bellevue East competes well in 2021 Battle of Omaha tourney

The Bellevue East varsity legion baseball team, sponsored by Hike Real Estate, competed in this year’s Battle of Omaha tournament beginning with games on Thursday, June 24, and running through Sunday, June 27.

The Chieftains’ first day of action began with a familiar opponent in the Omaha Central Eagles on Thursday. Bellevue East looked to avenge a loss to Central a week earlier on June 16, when the Eagles ran away with an 18-2 victory. Thursday’s game was no different, though, as Central shut out the Chieftains for an 8-0 win in the first round of the Battle of Omaha.

Bellevue East’s second game of the tourney was against 316 Elite from Wichita as the Chieftains lost a second-straight game behind a 5-4 effort. Blake Urwin was on the mound for Bellevue East on Friday and went for five innings with two strikeouts and three earned runs. AJ Lucas was the team’s leading hitter on the day with two hits and one run scored.

After two straight losses in the Battle of Omaha, Bellevue East finally snapped their skid with a big 11-3 win over the Wisconsin Blazer Dawgs on Saturday. Brett Barton was the Chieftain’s winning pitcher as he threw for four innings and only gave up one earned run on one hit. Urwin and Lucas both had two hits each and combined for three RBI.

On the final day of action for Hike Real Estate, the Chieftains played the Sioux Falls varsity Cyclones Sunday morning. Bellevue East unfortunately couldn’t capitalize one-win momentum as Sioux Falls won 6-2. The Chieftains finished the tournament with a 1-3 record as the Battle of Omaha championship took place Monday morning between North Platte and Bellevue West.

