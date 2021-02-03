Bellevue East girls drop two over tough weekend

Bellevue East’s girls basketball team has now lost three straight games after losing to Omaha Burke on Friday, Jan 29, and Fremont on Saturday, Jan 30.

Friday’s matchup against Burke was a tough one, the Chieftains trailed the Bulldogs 16-15 after the first quarter but clawed back for a 27-24 lead at halftime. Riley Jensen led the way for the Chieftains and BE managed a seven-point lead after three, 44-37.

The fourth quarter was one that didn’t sit right with many, Bellevue East was outscored 19-10 in the quarter on their home court to choke away a seven-point lead and a win. Burke’s strong fourth quarter propelled them to a 56-54 victory despite Jensen’s double-double with 26 points and 10 boards. Mya Skoff also chipped in 19 for the Chieftains.

On Saturday, Bellevue East got off to a slow start and was unable to overcome Fremont. The Chieftains trailed by 12 at halftime, 30-18, and struggled from the field. Skoff started to heat up in the third as BE tried to crawl back in it and cut the lead to 10 at one point. However, that’s the closest it would get as Fremont continued to hit big shots down the stretch. The Tigers went on to win 45-32 behind an impressive defensive performance. Skoff was the only scorer in double digits for the Chieftains, putting up 16 points, six boards and two assists.

Now on a three-game losing streak, the Chieftains of Bellevue East will travel to Papillion-LaVista South on Friday, Feb 11, to face the 5-11 Titans.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.