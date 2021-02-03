Bellevue East goes 1-1 in OT thrillers

The Chieftains go 1-1 on the weekend after two overtime contests on Friday, Jan 29, against Omaha Burke and Saturday, Jan 30, against Fremont.

Bellevue East came out flat against Burke on Friday, trailed 28-17 at half after only scoring six points in the second quarter. Halftime adjustments paid off for the Chieftains in a big way, they outscored the Bulldogs in the third and fourth quarter to force overtime.

Extra time was all BE needed, as they poured in 15 points in OT and held Burke to only two to go on and win the game 63-50. Paul Schuyler led the Chieftains in scoring with 18 points, Dige Dige had 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Will Foster was also in double digits with 10 points and six boards.

Friday night’s OT win might have taken a toll on Bellevue East as Fremont’s physicality proved to be too much on Saturday night. Despite being down five at the end of the first, the Chieftains cut the lead to one at half behind an impressive 9-0 run late in the second quarter. Had it not been for a travel call on a transition lay-up before the buzzer, BE could’ve led at the break.