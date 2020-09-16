Bellevue Little Theatre set to start its 52nd Season

The Bellevue Little Theatre is kicking off its 52nd season with two musicals that aim to bring back the audience to the 1950’s.

The two productions — “Forever Plaid” and “Taffetas” provide a visit to the music of the 1950s. Popular songs from that era will be featured by our talented ensembles.

“Forever Plaid” tells the story of Sparky, Smudge, Jinx and Frankie who discover they share a love for music and then get together to become “Forever Plaid.”

On the way to their first big gig, the “Plaids” are broadsided by a school bus and killed instantly. It is at the moment when their careers and lives end that the story of “Forever Plaid” begins.

“Forever Plaid” features four equally talented gentlemen reminiscent of the popular “boy groups” of the fifties:

Kyle Avery as Jinx

Thomas Stoysich as Frank

Eric Micks as Sparky

Benji Pettiford as Smudge

“The Taffetas” is set in a 1950’s TV studio and tells the story of the four singing sisters (Kaye, Peggy, Cheryl and Donna) who are making their national debut appearance on “Spotlight on Music,” a fictitious weekly program on the real-life Dumont Television Network.