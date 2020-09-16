Bellevue Little Theatre set to start its 52nd Season

The Bellevue Little Theatre is kicking off its 52nd season with two musicals that aim to bring back the audience to the 1950’s.
The two productions — “Forever Plaid” and “Taffetas” provide a visit to the music of the 1950s. Popular songs from that era will be featured by our talented ensembles.
“Forever Plaid” tells the story of Sparky, Smudge, Jinx and Frankie who discover they share a love for music and then get together to become “Forever Plaid.”
On the way to their first big gig, the “Plaids” are broadsided by a school bus and killed instantly. It is at the moment when their careers and lives end that the story of “Forever Plaid” begins.
“Forever Plaid” features four equally talented gentlemen reminiscent of the popular “boy groups” of the fifties:
- Kyle Avery as Jinx
- Thomas Stoysich as Frank
- Eric Micks as Sparky
- Benji Pettiford as Smudge
“The Taffetas” is set in a 1950’s TV studio and tells the story of the four singing sisters (Kaye, Peggy, Cheryl and Donna) who are making their national debut appearance on “Spotlight on Music,” a fictitious weekly program on the real-life Dumont Television Network.
The cast of the “Taffetas” features four women:
- Brooke Lewis as Kaye
- Kate Simmons as Cheryl
- Suzanne Birnley as Donna
- Samantha Shatley as Peggy
Tickets for the alternating musicals are $20 for adults, $18 for students and $10 for students with proper id. Those attending “Taffetas” or “Forever Plaid” will be given a voucher for a discounted price to attend the other production.
Reservations are strongly recommended for the openers, as the theatre will limit seating, due to Covid- 19. Phone reservations can be made by calling the Class Act Thrift Shop at 402-291-1554. Online reservations can be made on the BLT website.
Admission to the lobby will be limited and all those attending will be screened before entering. Seating will be assigned as attendees enter the auditorium. There will be no intermission and limited access to restrooms.
“Forever Plaid” will be presented on Sept. 18, 20, 26, 27, and Oct. 3.
“Taffetas” will be onstage on Sept. 19, 25 and 26 and Oct. 2 and 4.
Further details can be found on the Bellevue Little Theatre website at bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com.
The theatre is located at 203 W. Mission Ave., in Olde Towne Bellevue.
