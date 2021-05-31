 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bellevue recognizes Memorial Day with ceremony
0 comments

Bellevue recognizes Memorial Day with ceremony

Bellevue residents honors deceased veterans with the annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Bellevue Cemetery on May 31. The cemetery is located at Franklin Street and 13th Avenue off of Bellevue Boulevard.

This ceremony honors the men and women and their families who have fought for the United States throughout its history. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10785 conducts the ceremony every year.

The Sarpy Serenaders performed patriotic songs, including a medley of the songs of the military services.

Participants of the ceremony also included the Gold Star Wives and VFW Auxiliary.

Individual military services were honored with the presentation of each service’s flag.

The ceremony concluded with a rifle salute and "Echo Taps," performed by Maggie Blazek.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ribbon cutting
Gretna

Ribbon cutting

N2 Exteriors held an open house and ribbon cutting May 14 at it’s new location: 11922 Standing Stone Drive #600.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert