Bellevue recognizes Memorial Day with ceremony

Bellevue residents honors deceased veterans with the annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Bellevue Cemetery on May 31. The cemetery is located at Franklin Street and 13th Avenue off of Bellevue Boulevard.

This ceremony honors the men and women and their families who have fought for the United States throughout its history. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10785 conducts the ceremony every year.

The Sarpy Serenaders performed patriotic songs, including a medley of the songs of the military services.

Participants of the ceremony also included the Gold Star Wives and VFW Auxiliary.

Individual military services were honored with the presentation of each service’s flag.

The ceremony concluded with a rifle salute and "Echo Taps," performed by Maggie Blazek.

