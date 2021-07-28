Bellevue West avoids early state tourney exit with big win

The varsity legion baseball squad for Bellevue West only suffered two losses all year, but after dropping their first-round matchup in the state tournament against Gretna on Saturday, they had to beat Omaha Westside on Sunday to keep their postseason alive.

The Thunderbirds were quickly overwhelmed in game one against the Dragons, something that Bellevue West is not accustomed to. Gretna’s massive six-run second inning gave the Dragons a 7-0 lead before Bellevue West would score their only run of the game in the top of the third.

The game ended 11-1 after five innings as Gretna advanced to the winner’s bracket and Bellevue West to the elimination bracket on Sunday. Cam Madsen, Jack Bland and Jackson Allred combined for the T-Birds four hits against Gretna.

With their backs against the wall, the DC Electric-sponsored Thunderbirds had to face the tournament-hosting Omaha Westside Warriors Sunday afternoon.

Bellevue West quickly got out of their slump from game one with a five-run second inning. Runs came in bunches as the T-Birds tacked on four more in the top of the sixth for a late 9-0 lead.