Bellevue West falls short in national heavyweight matchup

After defeating one of Iowa’s top-ranked teams in the Waukee Warriors on Feb 9, Bellevue West dominated Omaha Bryan on Friday, Feb. 12, and then traveled to Grand Island on Saturday, Feb 13, for a neutral matchup against Sunrise Christian Academy.
Friday night’s matchup against the Bryan Bears was seemingly a tune-up game for the Thunderbirds as they dominated from start to finish. Bellevue West took a commanding 53-50 lead at halftime and walked off the court with an impressive 98-58 win, featuring three different T-birds with 20 or more points.
Taking a thirteen-game win streak into Saturday, the Thunderbirds would face a much tougher opponent in the Buffaloes. Sunrise Christian Academy currently ranks in the top-three nationally among all high school boys varsity teams.
Fresh off a two-hour road trip, Bellevue West showed up ready to play and found themselves tied 31-31 at halftime. Led by Frankie Fidler’s 20 points, four rebounds and three assists, the T-Birds fell just short in a 68-75 loss. Chucky Hepburn chipped in 12 points along with one rebound and 8 assists, William Kyle had 14 points and four boards and the sharpshooting Josiah Dotzler dropped 13, one and two.
Bellevue West is now 20-2 on the year and after facing three teams in five days the T-Birds will have a full week’s rest before their last game of the regular season at home against Omaha Central on Friday, Feb 19.