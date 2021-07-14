Bellevue West’s DC Electric continues dominant summer

The DC Electric-sponsored varsity legion baseball team for Bellevue West has absolutely dominated the summer season and are still riding a win streak that dates all the way back to May 29.

The Thunderbirds ended June with a win over Omaha Bryan on July 2, before taking a few days off for the holiday weekend. Ryan Sullivan started on the mound for DC Electric in the 11-3 win as he pitched for four complete innings and put up four strikeouts on two earned runs and two hits. Daniel Lester led the way offensively for Bellevue West going 2-for-3 with three RBI.

After the holiday weekend, Bellevue West was back in action July 6 against a tough Ashland team. In the 2-0 low-scoring victory, the T-Birds relied on their pitching committee of Robert Wood, Cam Madsen, Jackson Allred and Tyler Kephart for seven shutout innings. Bellevue West’s two runs came from the bats of Jack Bland and Gage Allen who each had one RBI.

DC Electric then put on a little show against their junior varsity legion team, Portal Ridge Dental, July 7 on their home turf in a scrimmage that featured a pre-game ceremony of renaming their field. From here forward, Bellevue West’s home diamond is now named Allred Field in thanks to the family of Ken and Jennifer Allred.