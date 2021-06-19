Bellevue West varsity football players get extra 7-on-7 work in over summer

The repeating Class A champion Bellevue West skill players have been putting in the extra work this offseason and even competed in some 7-on-7 action on Thursday, June 17, at Omaha Benson High School.

The 11-team 7-on-7 tournament began around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday and involved some heavyweight varsity programs in Council Bluffs Lewis Central, Omaha Burke, Creighton Prep and Bellevue West. The Thunderbirds went 2-1, with a loss to Bennington, in seeding play and thus earned the fifth seed play-in game against fourth-seed Burke.

It comes as no surprise to anyone that these two teams do not like each other and, despite a lack of pads, the physicality showed. Bellevue West’s skill players featured their two standout tight ends in Kaden Helms and Micah Riley-Ducker. Both of whom are receiving multiple Division I offers from programs like Arizona State, Miami, etc, etc.

The 7-on-7 game was slated for a 1:30 p.m. start with Burke’s offense taking the field first. Behind the arm of freshman quarterback Sebastian Circo, Burke’s offense wasted no time and dialed up a house call on the very first play to take an early lead.