Bellevue West varsity football players get extra 7-on-7 work in over summer

The repeating Class A champion Bellevue West skill players have been putting in the extra work this offseason and even competed in some 7-on-7 action on Thursday, June 17, at Omaha Benson High School.
The 11-team 7-on-7 tournament began around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday and involved some heavyweight varsity programs in Council Bluffs Lewis Central, Omaha Burke, Creighton Prep and Bellevue West. The Thunderbirds went 2-1, with a loss to Bennington, in seeding play and thus earned the fifth seed play-in game against fourth-seed Burke.
It comes as no surprise to anyone that these two teams do not like each other and, despite a lack of pads, the physicality showed. Bellevue West’s skill players featured their two standout tight ends in Kaden Helms and Micah Riley-Ducker. Both of whom are receiving multiple Division I offers from programs like Arizona State, Miami, etc, etc.
The 7-on-7 game was slated for a 1:30 p.m. start with Burke’s offense taking the field first. Behind the arm of freshman quarterback Sebastian Circo, Burke’s offense wasted no time and dialed up a house call on the very first play to take an early lead.
Bellevue West’s Luke Johannsen and the offense then took the field and, with a dime over the middle, found a T-Bird wideout on a deep-post for six to rebuttal. Both offenses managed to go back-and-forth for a bit, but Burke’s defense came up with clutch stops when needed. Burke went on to win the 7-on-7 contest to advance and play Lewis Central.
The Gretna Dragons went on to win the 7-on-7 tournament, but Bellevue West was not phased by the outcome of their contest. The T-Birds were adamant their upcoming regular season game against Burke on September 26 would yield different results. Bellevue West, minus the lost 2020 season, have been to the state tournament every year since 2003 and are the 2019 defending state champs.