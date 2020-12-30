2 Bellevue University staff members team up to publish article on bacteria

Every cell within a living creature has a genome, Kyndt said, and that genome encodes all of the information which forms and encompasses the cell.

“It has all the information right there for what a cell can and cannot do,” he said. “So let’s say you go into an environment without oxygen — you wouldn’t be able to survive. And that’s because you don’t have the genes or enzymes to help you survive in that.”

Dubey said her interest in working with Kyndt was piqued after reading some of his scientific research involving plants gravitating or repelling from sunlight based on the properties of some of the bacteria occupying the greenery.

Then in August, she noticed a plant wilting in her office; however, she noticed some leaves still alive being drawn to sunlight. This compelled her to read more of Kyndt’s research and ultimately led to the collaboration.

“So it all started with a plant dying in my office,” Dubey said with a laugh.

The particular bacterial genome sequenced, Kyndt said, are extremophiles, meaning they inhabit hostile environments.