2021 Memorial Day Events

Bellevue

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10785 will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday, May 31, at the Bellevue Cemetery, at Franklin Street and 13th Avenue, off Bellevue Boulevard.

The Sarpy Serenaders will perform patriotic songs, including a medley of the songs of the military services. Participants also include the Gold Star Wives and VFW Auxiliary. Individual military services are honored with the presentation of each service’s flag. The ceremony concludes with a rifle salute and “Echo Taps,” performed by Maggie Blazek.

On Thursday, May 27, VFW post members, along with volunteers from the Kiwanis Club of Bellevue, Cub Scout Pack 457, Boy Scout Troop 60, Girl Scout Troop 45487, Bellevue West AFJROTC and about 30+ community members will place flags at each veteran’s grave site.

The members of VFW Post 2280 will host a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 31, at 4 p.m. in Bellevue’s Washington Park, on Franklin Street in Olde Towne. The short ceremony serves to honor those military members who lost their lives in or because of injuries from their service. The public is invited to this event, which will also offer a brief history of Washington Park and the veterans memorials there, as well as a small flag detail, a rifle squad “Taps.”