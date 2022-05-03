42-year-old man kills himself after officers stop his vehicle, Bellevue police report

A man fatally shot himself early Tuesday, May 3, after Bellevue police officers stopped the pickup truck he was driving, police said.

Shortly after 1:50 a.m., Bellevue officers were called to check on the well-being of Matthew Slowik, 42, of Bellevue, after his wife reported that he was making suicidal statements.

Just before 4 a.m., officers located Slowik's Ford F-150 pickup near Victoria Avenue and Sunbury Drive, which is east of Fort Crook Road and north of Harlan Drive. After Slowik stopped the pickup, officers heard a single gunshot from inside. Officers found Slowik dead in the vehicle.

As required by state statute, the incident is being investigated as an in-custody death, Bellevue Police Sgt. Howard Banks said in a prepared statement. The Omaha Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol are assisting in the investigation. Information will be submitted to the Sarpy County attorney pending a grand jury investigation.