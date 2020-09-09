9/11 Memorial ceremony honors Nebraska and western Iowa soldiers

Bellevue’s annual 9/11 Memorial ceremony, which honors fallen and wounded soldiers, members of the military, first responders, and new citizens, will again take place at American Heroes Park at 6 p.m. on Friday. The Kiwanis Club of Bellevue sponsors the ceremony.
The park is located on the north side of Mission Ave. across from Haworth Park (just before the toll bridge). Social distancing will be observed with groups limited to eight people per Department of Health and Human Services’ guidance. As a result, there will be no bleacher seating provided. Masks are strongly encouraged.
The main part of the ceremony, and the reason we hold the event, is the Roll Call of our fallen heroes from Nebraska and western Iowa with cadets from Bellevue’s Jr. ROTC units honoring each fallen warrior with a military salute as members of VFW Post 10785 read the names, branch of service, and home town. It is our commitment that each of their names will always be spoken so that there memory lives in us and challenges us to live our lives to the highest standards.
Joining us in this effort will be the Omaha Chapter of Honor and Remember, a national organization whose goals are to never let the sacrifices of our warriors and first responders drift away into forgotten history.
This ceremony honors the men and women and their families who have courageously fought for our country as well as the lives lost on that tragic day in 2001 and the first responders — firefighters, EMTs, and law enforcement — who protect us every day. We will also be honoring our wounded warriors and their families, who struggle daily to live complete and fulfilling lives, despite their challenges.
For more information, Contact the project chairs: Bill or Barb O’Donnell, Kiwanis Club of Bellevue at 402-933-0866 or 402-292-3387.
