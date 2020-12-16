Ackley named MCF Board president

The Midlands Community Foundation Board of Directors has elected Thomas Ackley to a three-year term as president.

A member of the MCF Board since 2011, Ackley enjoys helping MCF continue to expand its charitable footprint in the Sarpy and Cass county areas.

“I’ve been blessed to be aware of the MCF mission for over 20 years,” he said. “Our MCF Board is a ‘working board’, and each member is active and engaged in ensuring that the MCF mission is fulfilled each year. Thanks to our Board and staff, the MCF story continues to be told to an ever-expanding audience of donors who want to see their charitable dollars benefit the Sarpy and Cass county communities.”

Ackley holds a Bachelor of Science from St. Cloud State University, a Master of Arts from the University of South Dakota and a Juris Doctorate from Creighton University School of Law. He is a shareholder at the Koley Jessen law firm where he has practiced in the areas of banking and finance, real estate and corporate law.