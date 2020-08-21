 Skip to main content
American Heroes fountain up and running

20200819_bl_americanheroesfountain

The Inez Boyd Fountain at American Heroes Park is up and running again, after the March 2019 flooding and other issues put a hold on its job.

 Photo by Cheyenne Alexis

The Inez Boyd Fountain at American Heroes Park is running again after flooding and other electrical issues over the past few years.

During the March 2019 flooding, the fountain had several electrical issues that prevented it from turning on. Electrical wires that run out from the bank where it gets its power were under water, and had to be fixed by bringing a loading truck to lift it up out of the water.

Jim Shada, recreation director for the City of Bellevue, said he’s happy to see the fountain back up and running for 24 hours a day.

“Everything bounced back quite nicely,” he said. “We’re very elated it’s working.”

