Andahl takes reins of Bellevue Chamber

The Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce announced July 27 that Michelle Andahl will join the chamber as its new president and CEO, effective in September.
“As a long-time resident, Michelle has a passion for Bellevue," said Amanda Glazebrook, president of the chamber's Board of Directors. "Michelle has been a longtime volunteer at the chamber and brings a charm and warmth that will be a pillar to Bellevue's local businesses and community."
Andahl comes to the chamber from Sarpy County, where she has served a four-year term as the Sarpy County Election Commissioner. She was appointed to the position by Gov. Pete Ricketts in October 2017.
In her tenure as the Sarpy County Election Commissioner, she administered all county elections, including the presidential election of 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Bellevue resident, Andahl will bring more than 20 years of experience in leadership, government relations and community development and engagement.
Andahl brings a history of successful professional experiences that will benefit the chamber moving forward, including leading Sarpy County’s Complete Count Census community engagement campaign, which resulted in Sarpy County being the number one responding county in the state and one of the top responding counties in the nation.
She also developed and operated a fundraising and consulting business, implementing large-scale fundraising and capital campaigns locally and across the county.
“It is an honor to join the Bellevue Chamber as the new president and CEO during this exciting time for our city," Andahl said in a released statement. "Bellevue is a city with a rich history and a very bright future for our business community and residents. I look forward to meeting with every member of the chamber and working to support them, as well as building on the relationships I have with city leadership to coordinate efforts for economic development.
“Board President Amanda Glazebrook, the chamber board, my predecessor Kevin Hensel, and the entire administrative team have done an incredible job of successfully navigating the chamber through the pandemic and we are poised for many great things in the weeks and months to come."