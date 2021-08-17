Arrows to Aerospace highlighted by parade

It’s Arrows to Aerospace time once again.
The three-day civic celebration kicks off Thursday with a special event at the Bellevue Public Library and concludes Saturday with numerous events at or around Washington Park.
The highlight of the weekend is Saturday’s 10 a.m. parade along Mission Avenue.
One look at the schedule tells the community there is much more to A to A than the parade. Activities include: kid’s bounce houses, free pony rides, kids games, music in the park, food vendors and more.
On Thursday, the Bellevue Library will host the History of Nebraska as Told by Peter Sarpy at 6:30 pm and will feature Darrel Draper, a historical reenactor.
Pre-registration is required for this event and can be done so at www.bellevuelibrary.org.
On Friday, the traditional senior luncheon and bingo game will be held at the Bellevue Senior Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be a musical performance by Snazzy at 11 a.m. at the senior center.
On Saturday at Washington Park, the Pancake Man will be serving up flapjacks from 8 to 11:30 a.m.
Another returning event is the Flag Retirement Ceremony conducted by VFW Post 10785 from 12:15 to 12:30 p.m. at Washington Park.
Also Saturday is the Honor and Remember and Honor and Sacrifice Flag Presentations to Families of Soldiers at 12:30 p.m. at Washington Park. There will be a ceremony and dinner later in the afternoon at Bellevue Christian Center, 1400 Harvell Drive.
Arrows to Aerospace 2021 schedule:
Aug. 19
History of Nebraska as Told by Peter Sarpy featuring Darrel Draper at the Bellevue Public Library at 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 20 — Bellevue Senior Center
Senior Luncheon & Bingo 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Music by Snazzy at 11 a.m.
Lunch at noon.
Bingo following lunch.
Aug. 21
Olde Towne Grand Parade (Mission Ave. to the Park) 10 a.m.
Pancake Breakfast with the Pancake Man 8 to 11:30 a.m.
Crafts & Vendors 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Kids’ Bounce Houses by Jumpers 4 You 10 a.m.to 3 p.m.
Fun with R2D2 (courtesy of Moose’s Workshop) 11 a.m.to 1 p.m.
Kids’ Games 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Food Vendors 11:30 a.m-3 p.m.
Flag Retirement Ceremony (with VFW Post 10785) 12:15-12:30 p.m.
Honor and Remember Nebraska Chapter.
Recognition of Gold Star Families 12:30-1 p.m.
FREE Pony Rides 1-3 p.m.
Music in the Park – Muzica with Larry and Mary Ann Marik 1-3 p.m.
Bicycle Drawing — 16” Boy’s & Girl’s Bikes 3 p.m.
The list of parade participants this year include: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Avery Presbyterian Church, Bellevue Dance Academy, Bellevue East AFJROTC, Bellevue East Chieftain Marching Band, Bellevue East Spirit Squad, Bellevue Fire Dept., Bellevue Food Pantry, Bellevue Junior Sports Association, Bellevue Lions Club, Bellevue Little Theatre, Bellevue Masonic Lodge #325, Bellevue Police Dept., Bellevue Royal Rangers, Bellevue Swim Club, Bellevue West Air Force JROTC, Bellevue West Cheer, Bellevue West Color Guard, Bellevue West High School Band, Bellevue West Thunderettes, Bellevue Woman’s Club, Bellevue-Offutt Kiwanis Club, Cherish Riding Association, Christ the King Lutheran Church, Cobalt Credit Union, Columban Fathers, Cornerstone Christian School, Cub Scout Pack 464, Cub Scout Pack 483, Don Bacon for Congress, East Nebraska Electric Vehicle Association, First Presbyterian Church, Fitssentials, Fort Crook Senior Flight, Civil Air Patrol, Fraternal Order of Eagles #3912, Freedom Cruisers Riding Club, Gifford Farm Education Center ESU3, Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska ,Grand Marshal — Our COVID Heroes, Great Western Bank, Greater Omaha Region of the Walter P. Chrysler Club, Green Bellevue, Harmony Court, Heritage Ridge, Hike Real Estate, Hillcrest Health Services, Honor and Remember — Nebraska Chapter, Innovative Physical Therapy, Knights of Columbus Council 6192, Lemm’s Quality Construction, Madness Haunted House, Metropolitan Community College, Mr. B’s Photography, Nebraska Freedom Coalition, Pack 37, Raising Cane’s, Richmont Terrace, Sarpy County Democratic Party, Sarpy County Republican Party, Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, Skate City Bellevue, Sokol Gymnastics, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, St. Mary’s School, Star Realty, Inc., Teamwork Sports, Troop 483 B&G / Scouts BSA, VFW Post 10785, Visiting Angels, Wagon Wheel District — Boy Scouts of America and Welcome School.