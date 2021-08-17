Arrows to Aerospace highlighted by parade

It’s Arrows to Aerospace time once again.

The three-day civic celebration kicks off Thursday with a special event at the Bellevue Public Library and concludes Saturday with numerous events at or around Washington Park.

The highlight of the weekend is Saturday’s 10 a.m. parade along Mission Avenue.

One look at the schedule tells the community there is much more to A to A than the parade. Activities include: kid’s bounce houses, free pony rides, kids games, music in the park, food vendors and more.

On Thursday, the Bellevue Library will host the History of Nebraska as Told by Peter Sarpy at 6:30 pm and will feature Darrel Draper, a historical reenactor.

Pre-registration is required for this event and can be done so at www.bellevuelibrary.org.

On Friday, the traditional senior luncheon and bingo game will be held at the Bellevue Senior Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be a musical performance by Snazzy at 11 a.m. at the senior center.

On Saturday at Washington Park, the Pancake Man will be serving up flapjacks from 8 to 11:30 a.m.