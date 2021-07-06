Arrows to Aerospace parade is back

The Bellevue Offutt-Kiwanis Club is ready to bring back the Arrows to Aerospace event on Aug. 20 and Aug. 21, after last year’s event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Karen Mier, parade chair for Bellevue Offutt-Kiwanis, said it was disappointing to not offer Arrows to Aerospace last year due to the pandemic.

She said the Bellevue Offutt-Kiwanis put out an entry form in May and have received two dozen entries so far.

“Most people are starting to be able to get back in and be able to participate,” Mier said. “We’ve only had, I think, one or two that groups that actually said that they’re still not ready to come back to this kind of an event.”

Mier said there are some events that need to be confirmed still, but Arrows to Aerospace is more than just a parade.

Besides the parade on Aug. 21, Washington Park will be the site of a pancake feed, free pony rides, bounce houses, music and a variety of both nonprofit and retail vendors.

A full schedule of events will be shared as soon as it is available.