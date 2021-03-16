Audit: Financial missteps by Sarpy County treasurer led to missed school tax payments

That alleged omission by Zuger and his team led to over- and underpayments to schools and cities, the report says.

The report also notes that Zuger hired an outside firm to recommend improvements and assist with financial operations. Between June and February, the county paid BerganKDV more than $142,000 from the treasurer’s budget.

Despite the help, “numerous issues” continued to exist, including problems with the reconciliations completed by BerganKDV, the report says. The Treasurer’s Office could have hired “two or three full-time staff for an entire year for the amount of money paid to BerganKDV” to complete the same work, according to the report.

In a statement issued two days after the original publication of this story, Jodi Woodward, government market leader at BerganKDV, said the firm disagreed with the audit’s statements about BeganKDV’s role and engagement with Sarpy County.

“Due to client confidentiality and our ongoing relationship with the county, we do not feel comfortable disclosing additional financial information to address the statements made and plan to follow up with the State Auditor to resolve,” Woodward said in the statement. “As a firm, we follow best practices in all client engagements and are proud of the work we have performed for Sarpy County.”