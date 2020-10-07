Beardmore Hyundai added to dealership group

“Today’s Hyundais are really incredible,” co-owner Brian Hamilton said in a press release. “Styling, power and fuel efficiency are encompassed in the Hyundai stable of full and mid-size SUVs, sedans, all-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell hybrids.

According to the release, in the next two weeks, Beardmore Hyundai will showcase nearly 200 new Hyundais on its lot.

“We’re thrilled to offer an even wider variety of vehicle makes and models,” co-owner Carey Hamilton said in the release. “My family has been helping people find their perfect vehicle for more than 100 years — their first car or favorite truck, or cool, new hybrid. Beardmore Hyundai is one more way we are living our pledge to earn the privilege of serving and growing with our community.”