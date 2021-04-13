Bell West boys go winless in 2021 Metro tournament

Coming off a win, the Bellevue West boys varsity soccer team entered the Metro conference tournament as the 14 seed with a game against Papillion-La Vista South on April 8, and one more against Elkhorn South on April 9.

Last Thursday’s matchup against Papillion-La Vista South was one for the books as the three-seeded Titans were barely able to edge the T-Birds in double overtime, 1-0. Despite several opportunities throughout the game, Bellevue West was shutout for just the fourth time this year. Cole Krska was the Titan with the only goal of the contest.

Friday’s match on the pitch against Elkhorn South was also less than fortunate for the T-Birds as they dropped their second and final Metro conference game 2-1. Bellevue West avoided another shutout but the Storm played extremely well to get the win. Elkhorn South scored in both the first and second half as Bellevue West tacked on a late goal for the 2-1 final.

Bellevue West is now 3-6 with six games remaining on the season’s schedule. The T-Birds’ next contest was Tuesday, against the Millard South Patriots. Following that game, Bellevue West will take the pitch again on April 20, for the Battle of Bellevue against the Chieftains.

