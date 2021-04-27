Bell West drops first game in weeks but bounce back with big offense

After losing their first game since early April, the Bellevue West Thunderbirds baseball team has won two straight in explosive fashion to improve to 20-3 on the regular season.

The loss came to Millard South on April 20, when the Patriots beat the T-Birds 7-3. Bellevue West hit .333 as a team and scored in only two innings, the fourth and sixth, to come up short against Millard South.

Their rebound game came against Omaha North on April 23, when the T-Birds made up for their offensive showing against the Patriots by scoring 31 unanswered runs. An 11-run third inning stretched the lead to 18-0 before Bellevue West tacked on 13 more in the fourth and fifth for a quick win. The T-Birds hit an impressive .571 collectively as Daniel Lester, Connor Zbylut and Jaxon Jelkin all had four RBIs.

Bellevue West then turned around to play Gross Catholic on April 24, and found themselves in an early deficit before gathering themselves for another win to hop back on a hot streak. Gross went up 2-0 in the top of the first but the T-Birds scored in every single inning except the fourth to waltz to a 15-5 victory.