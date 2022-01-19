Bellevue 19-year-olds sentenced to 40 to 50 years for attack on the woman's dad

The detective said Robert Laws was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries so severe that he had to be placed in a medical coma to treat brain bleeding and cranial fractures. Police suspected that Robert Laws was attacked while he was sleeping.

Laws later went to the Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital. He told police who interviewed him there on Feb. 10 that he didn’t remember the attack, but he “thought Josh may have been responsible” based on a previous argument.

Officers questioned Fithian, who indicated that he, Maria, Robert and Gabriella had an argument regarding Fithian’s history of sneaking in and out of the Laws’ home. Gabriella’s parents had told him to not be in the house between midnight and 7 a.m.

According to Fithian, after dinner on Jan. 16, he and Gabriella Laws went to the basement until 12:45 a.m. Fithian said he left through a basement window because he was there later than the prescribed time. Gabriella Laws told police that Fithian had left through the front door of the home.