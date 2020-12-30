Bellevue author publishes book about family history

Local Bellevue author, the Rev. Jerry Heydenberk, released his latest book based on of his search for truth regarding a family story passed on through the generations.

The book titled “Hatcher Family Myth: Deserter or Hero? Search for Truth,” tells the story of Heydenberk’s ancestor Carl, who served in the Civil War.

An old family tale passed down to Heydenberk said Carl abandoned his family in an alcoholic state.

A genealogical review done by a friend of Heydenberk showed that Carl did not desert his family in an alcoholic state.

Instead, he left home to serve for the Union Army in the Civil War.

His obituary records Carl as an eighteen-month service veteran who was honorably discharged. It also shows his retiring to farm life and marrying his second wife after his first wife disappeared.

Carl’s first wife’s obituary records show that she died a widow, so no one knows if she invented the story that Heydenberk’s mother told him for years or if she actually believed her husband deserted her and their two young sons.