Bellevue becomes Nebraska's first Bee City USA city

Bellevue took one step forward in becoming a greener city at the March 16 Bellevue City Council meeting.

Mayor Rusty Hike read a proclamation during the meeting declaring Bellevue as a Bee City USA.

Part of this proclamation offered support to pollinators by establishing and maintaining pollinator-friendly habitat on public and private land. This proclamation also aims to raise awareness of pollinator conservation.

There is much more buzz to bees than honey.

Bellevue University Biology Professor and Green Bellevue Board Member Tyler Moore said bees are essential to a lot of things in our day to day lives.

Moore said before he grew to have a deep admiration for bees he had some indifference towards them growing up.

“Up until, maybe five, six years ago or so, I grew up just thinking bees were fine and as long as they’re over there and if I see one, I’m not going to try to get too close,” Moore said.

He said people mostly know bees for stinging but there is much more to a bee’s purpose.

“A lot of our perceptions of bees being things that sting are really more wasp,” Moore said.