Bellevue church's pastor to donate kidney to colleague

To say that Walter Hooker knows his kidney donor is an understatement.

Their lives have been intertwined for years.

And they see each other almost every day.

Hooker’s kidney donor is his boss, the lead pastor at Bellevue Christian Center.

Andy Kaup will donate a kidney to Hooker this summer. The pastors shared their story with the church community — which has rallied around Hooker during his health journey — during a sermon earlier this month.

“It was a miracle that Andy and I were so close and my kidney donor would be my boss,” Hooker said.

Hooker, associate pastor at the church, spent 15 years in the Air Force. During that time, he went on medication to ease the pain of a bad hip.

But staying on that medication for so long damaged his kidneys. To manage, Hooker saw a nephrologist annually.

In December 2020, Hooker came down with COVID-19.

Early on in the bout, the 64-year-old knew something was wrong. He was weak and kept passing out.

Hooker’s wife, Melba, drove him to the hospital. Within 24 hours, doctors knew his kidneys were failing.

His already weak kidneys were the kind of pre-existing condition that the illness likes to latch onto.

“It took the legs out of my kidneys,” Hooker said.

Hooker underwent dialysis, starting in the hospital and eventually continuing at a local dialysis facility. For nearly two months, he endured four-hour sessions that left him feeling drained.

On the days he had dialysis, Hooker was exhausted by early afternoon. He no longer could keep up with going to his seven grandkids’ activities. Instead, his family came to him.

“It really affected my lifestyle, my work, everything,” Hooker said.

In mid-February 2021, doctors decided to see if Hooker’s kidneys could bounce back on their own. He stopped dialysis, but his kidneys weren’t recovering.

That July, he started dialysis again, although this time he was able to do treatments at home. Hooker went on the transplant list in November 2021.

Hooker kept his church family updated on his health from the start, once doing a Facebook Live from his hospital bed.

Church members rallied behind Hooker, who has been a member of the Bellevue congregation for 33 years and has been on staff for 28 years.

“I couldn’t imagine going through this without the church and the city,” Hooker said.

Churchgoers checked in and prayed. And some took steps to see if they could be a match for donating a kidney.

Kaup also went through the testing process.

Hooker is dealing with end stage kidney disease, said Dr. Scott Westphal, a transplant nephrologist with the Nebraska Medical Center. In those types of patients, kidney function is typically at 10% or less.

Because Hooker’s blood type is O positive, he can receive an organ only from a donor with the same blood type. Those patients typically have a longer wait on the transplant list, Westphal said.

Patients in some areas end up on the wait list for eight to 10 years, he said. The wait time in Nebraska is about three years.

The Nebraska Medical Center typically does about 150 kidney transplants a year, Westphal said.

An organ from a live donor generally is preferred over one from a dead person, he said. In general, such patients have better outcomes with fewer complications. The organ also lasts longer.

Kaup, 36, talked things over with his wife, wondering how they could help and if he might be a potential donor.

The couple had some fear of the unknown, but Kaup knew he wanted to step in and help.

Donors typically recover from the procedure in a couple of weeks, Westphal said. While there are risks, he said, they tend to be minimal for donors.

Going in, Hooker knew Kaup was the right blood type to be a match. But the pastors tried not to get their hopes up.

“We tried not to get ahead of God,” Hooker said. “In our heart of hearts, we wanted it to work out this way, but we wanted to let God be in control.”

In late April, Kaup found out he was a match. Once again, he talked things through with his wife.

Then he called Hooker. He wanted to meet in person at church.

“We’ve got an answer. We’ve got a date,” Kaup told him.

The transplant surgery is set for Aug. 2.

The moment was surreal, Kaup recalled. Hooker said it was powerful.

Donor and recipient usually form a special connection after undergoing a living transplant. The fact that Hooker and Kaup already were so connected makes for a “really cool story,” Westphal said.

“Living donors are just heroes in my mind,” he said. “It’s really the greatest gift someone can give.”

Shortly after setting the transplant date, Hooker shared the story with the church congregation and later posted the video on YouTube.

During the church service, Hooker outlined his connections to Kaup. He has taken mission trips to Mexico and Africa with members of the Kaup family. He has hosted youth programming in the summer with Kaup family members. And Kaup’s mother served as Hooker’s administrative assistant for a number of years. Now she fills the same role for Hooker’s son.

“There’s always been this connectedness between our family,” Kaup said.

Hooker is filled with joy, Kaup said. He’s always smiling, laughing — and loud.

He has maintained that attitude despite his health struggles. It would have been easy to wallow, Kaup said, but Hooker has focused on caring for those around him.

The two pastors often point out the many differences between them.

Hooker is in his 60s. Kaup is in his 30s.

Hooker is a Black man from the South. Kaup is a White man from the Midwest.

“Culturally we’re different. Generationally, we’re different. Ethnically, we’re different,” Kaup said. “What we believe and know is in the heart of God, those differences don’t matter. We’re still called to love and care for one another.”