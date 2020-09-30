Bellevue city budget 2020-2021

Bellevue’s city government plans to start work on 36th Street, as well as other improvements around the city in the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

Bellevue’s budget was approved at the Sept. 15 City Council meeting.

The $97.3 million budget includes heavy investment in 36th Street improvements, library renovations and street resurfacing projects.

Bellevue has $7.7 million budgeted for 36th street projects in FYE 2021 of which $6.1 million will be paid by NDOT (80% cost share).

The city is planning to spend $5.87 million on street resurfacing projects during the budget year.

The city’s tax levy will remain at 61 cents per $100 of valuation, which means the owner of a $200,000 home would pay $1,220 for the city’s portion of property taxes.

After the budget was properly approved and filed, the Sarpy County Assessor Re-Certified (changed) the city’s valuation which resulted in a small change in the levy of 0.1% to 0.610610 due to recalculation based upon the re-certified valuation.

Other highlights of the proposed budget:

The Bellevue Police Department have a budget of $14.6 million authorized for the upcoming fiscal year that will help pay for 100 full-time sworn in positions in addition to 16 support staff.

The Bellevue Fire Department will have a budget of $8.5 million for 74 full-time Sworn firefighters plus a pool of part time sworn firefighters, plus six full-time and one part time support staff.

