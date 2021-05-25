Bellevue City Council considers muzzle ordinance

Bully breed supporters came in droves to the Bellevue City Council meeting on May 18 and voiced their opposition to a proposed muzzle ordinance.

The ordinance, if approved, would require “bully breeds” of dogs to be leashed and muzzled when out in public. American Pitbull terriers, American Staffordshire terriers and Staffordshire bull terriers are all considered bully breeds.

After a Bellevue Ward 1 resident had to euthanize her dog following an incident involving a bully breed dog, Ward 1 City Council Representative Thomas Burns introduced the ordinance to try to prevent a similar occurrence from happening.

In the local incident, a resident was walking her dog on a leash and another resident was walking his pitbull on a leash until he lost control.

“She had a sheltie and what her sheltie did, as little dogs will do to bigger dogs, rolled over in submission and laid on its back,” Burns said.

By the time the pitbull’s owner got there, it was too late.

“She had to rush her dog to the vet and by that time they said she needed to go to the emergency animal hospital and by that time it was too late … her dog needed to be euthanized,” Burns said.