Bellevue City Council recap

The Bellevue City Council discussed and voted on the following at its Aug. 17 meeting:
• Approved the second reading of an ordinance to rezone lot 7, Tiller’s 4th Addition, from general business district to residential general district.
Business districts typically include retail and service establishments.
Residential districts provide an environment suitable for both small-lot detached or attached dwelling units where more than one unit may be built on a lot
This development, located at 8700 S. 25th St., will eventually lead to the construction of Freedom Village, a senior living facility.
Jodi Roberts, on behalf of Freedom Village LLC, said the senior living facility will house people ages 55 and over.
She said this project is centered around the idea of a pocket neighborhood.
“A pocket neighborhood is really a lock and leave neighborhood, for people in a planned community that consists of smaller groups of residential homes surrounding a common area designed to promote a sense of community,” Roberts said.
The proposed facility will include two living options: seven four-plex single family homes, each with a garage, and a four-story 28-unit apartment building.
In the apartment building, rent rates will cost around $1,370 per month and the four-plex homes will range from $1,700 to $2,100 per month.
The proposed valuation of the full buildout of the project cost is estimated to be around $12.5 million. The project is projected to incorporate an estimated 4.4 million dollars in TIF financing expenses.
Tax Increment Financing is a tool used by municipal government to stimulate economic development. TIFs finance redevelopment projects or other investments using anticipated future tax revenue resulting from new investments.
Roberts said if the projects goes as planned the first units will be available next June. If weather permits, units could be available this winter.
•Approved the second reading of an ordinance to request the rezoning of lots 1 and 2 Harold Square Replat One, being a replat of Lot 49, Harold Square from RG-50 to RG-20 and RG-50, for the purpose of a single-family residence and care facility for disabled adults.
Sharon Chaudhuri, the applicant of this ordinance intends to name the facility Asha’s House, after her late daughter. The facility will include a day learning center, a serenity room, movie viewing room, a half court to be used for outdoor activities. The facility will be molded after a large single family residence.
• Approved the second reading of an ordinance that would amend the Bellevue Municipal Code regarding the declaration of nuisance and abatement procedure for unlawful storage of building materials on streets and sidewalks.
• Approved the first reading of an ordinance to amend the Bellevue Municipal Code pertaining to fireworks.
One of the changes included requiring those seeking a permit for a special fireworks display to obtain a display permit from the Nebraska State Fire Marshall and the City Clerk.
Applicants would present the City Clerk with a copy of their permit issued by the Nebraska State Fire Marshall. The Clerk will then present the application for approval to the council.
A complete list of changes be found online at:
• Approved the event application for Premier Sport Village to host an Outdoor Family Festival with live music on Aug. 29 from 2 to 8:30 p.m. at 14405 Harlan Lewis Road.
• Rejected application from Premier Sports Village to host a music concert on Sept. 17.
City Attorney Bree Robins said the event application did not conform with the use of the facility.
•Approved and authorized the mayor to sign the agreement between the City of Bellevue and HDR Engineering Inc. in an amount not to exceed $23,893 for services related to industrial facility relocation.