Bellevue City Council recap

In the apartment building, rent rates will cost around $1,370 per month and the four-plex homes will range from $1,700 to $2,100 per month.

The proposed valuation of the full buildout of the project cost is estimated to be around $12.5 million. The project is projected to incorporate an estimated 4.4 million dollars in TIF financing expenses.

Tax Increment Financing is a tool used by municipal government to stimulate economic development. TIFs finance redevelopment projects or other investments using anticipated future tax revenue resulting from new investments.

Roberts said if the projects goes as planned the first units will be available next June. If weather permits, units could be available this winter.

•Approved the second reading of an ordinance to request the rezoning of lots 1 and 2 Harold Square Replat One, being a replat of Lot 49, Harold Square from RG-50 to RG-20 and RG-50, for the purpose of a single-family residence and care facility for disabled adults.