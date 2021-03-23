Bellevue City Council recap

The Bellevue City Council met and discussed the following at its March 16 meeting:
- Approved an ordinance to rezone Lots 1 and 2, Figgyland Overlook, being a platting of Tax Lot 11, located in the Southeast ¼ of the Southwest ¼ of Section 10, T13N, R13E, of the 6th P.M., Sarpy County, Nebraska, from AG to RS-120 for the purpose of residential development.
- Introduced the first reading of an ordinance to amend the Bellevue Municipal Code by adding a new section regarding prohibition of engine braking.
- Approved a resolution authorizing the submission of the consolidated annual performance evaluation report for the 2019–2020 Community Development Block Grant Program Year to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and authorized the mayor to sign.
- Approved a resolution that would allow the mayor to sign a Bond Reimbursement for 2021 Paving Improvements ($10 million.)
- Approved a resolution approving and authorizing the mayor to sign the resolution and the Construction Engineering Services Agreement — BK2105 with Olsson for the 36th St., N-370 — Sheridan Project (MAPA-5061(5), Control No. 22276), in an amount not to exceed $8,200.
- Approved the First Amendment to the Redevelopment Agreement and Promissory Note for MRES Ascend Holdings.
- Approved and authorized the City Council President to sign the 2020 CDBG Subrecipient Agreement with Willabees Barbershop for the Building and Facade Improvement Project, in an amount not to exceed $12,000.
- Approved and authorized the City Council President to sign the 2020 CDBG Subrecipient Agreement with Bellevue Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Inc., for the Fire Hall Facility Upgrade Project, in an amount not to exceed $19,439.
- Approved and authorized the mayor to sign the agreement with Van Winkle Construction Services, LLC., (dba Lakeview Construction) for the 2021 Concrete Projects, in the amount of $638,259 plus a 10% contingency of $63,825.90, for a total project cost of $702,084.90.
- Approved and authorized the mayor to sign the agreement with DC Electric/Heartland Lighting, Inc. for the Police Gun Range Electrical Repairs Project (FEMA) in the amount of $8,182.00.
- Approved and authorized the mayor to sign the Agreement with Bellevue Junior Sports Association for an annual maintenance fee, in exchange for use of park beginning Sept. 1 through Nov. 1. BJSA will pay $1200 to the city annually.
- Approved and authorized the mayor to sign the lease agreement with Bellevue University for temporary library relocation during the renovation at their facility at 1003 Lincoln Road beginning March 16,2021 to Jan. 31, 2022.
- Approved an agreement with the Bellevue Community Foundation to help fund a Community Festival from the Community Betterment Fund, in an annual amount of $50,000.
- Approved and authorized the mayor to sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Trails Have Our Respect (THOR), to provide volunteer assistance to the Parks Department for maintenance of trails within Jewell Park and Swanson Park.
- Approved and authorized the mayor to sign the agreement with Alfred Benesch & Company for Construction Engineering Services with Benesch — 2021 Overlay Projects, in an amount not to exceed $47,956.
- Approved and authorized the mayor to sign the agreement with Alfred Benesch & Company for Construction Engineering Services for the 2021 Concrete Projects, in an amount not to exceed $77,952.