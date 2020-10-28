Bellevue City Council recap

The Bellevue City Council discussed and voted on the following at its Oct. 20 meeting:

* Approved Councilwoman Welch’s suggestion to create a task force to discuss sidewalks and related issues within Bellevue.

* Held public hearings on a redevelopment plan, rezoning, and small subdivision plat for Lot 1, South Woods Replat 4.

The applicant, APOGEE Professional Services, is proposing a 107-unit multifamily development near the intersection of Childs Road and Nebraska Drive.

The Final vote on these items will be at the Nov. 3 City Council meeting.

* Held a public hearing for a preliminary plat and rezoning request for Lots 122 through 124, Belle Lago South. HC Belle Lago, LLC would add these lots as the connection between Lookingglass Drive and South 45th Street is completed.

The City Council will vote on these requests at its Nov. 3 meeting.

* A public hearing was held for a small subdivision and rezoning request for Lots 2A and 2, Kennedy Town Center Replat Seven, for the purpose of future commercial development as well as a 48-unit multifamily development.

The project is located at the southeast corner of 25th Street and Chandler Road.