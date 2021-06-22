Bellevue City Council recap

• Approved the first reading of an ordinance to make unlawful and set a penalty for those charged with violation of city ordinance, been issued a citation and who fail to appear or refuse to appear in Court, and give the City Attorney an avenue to obtain a warrant for defendants who continuously or repeatedly fail or refuse to appear in Court.

• Denied the conditional use permit for Lot 10, Nob Hill, for the purpose of caregiver services to independent seniors.

Gloria Pettigrew-Fletcher wanted to create an facility with a home-like atmosphere and wanted to utilize her years of experience in senior care.

Pettigrew-Fletcher said she had several parking spots available at the house and a neighbor at the meeting said she would also let Pettigrew-Fletcher use the parking spots at her house during the day.

Despite the apparent abundance of driveway parking several council members brought up concerns that the facility would bring additional traffic to an already busy street.

The only two council members to vote in favor of the conditional use permit were Don Preister and Thomas Burns.

Pettigrew-Fletcher said she already bought the house and had clients lined up to move in.