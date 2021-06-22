Bellevue City Council recap

The Bellevue City Council met and discussed the following at its June 15 meeting:
• Approved the appointment of Ralph Gladbach to the Bellevue Bridge Commission, to serve the remaining term of George Graham, ending August 2022.
• Approved an ordinance to reflect pay ranges for employees of the city that are covered under approved collective bargaining agreements and those positions that are unclassified.
Some of the new pay ranges include the city attorney position pay range being increased from $ 8,204 to $10,913 per month to $8,750 to $11,364 per month and the police chief pay range increasing from $ 7,906 to $ 10,734 per month to $8,708 to $12,012 per month.
A complete list of the city’s new pay ranges can be found in the council agenda on the City of Bellevue’s website.
• Approved the second reading of an ordinance to amend Bellevue Municipal Code by adding a new section regarding the use of certain medians being prohibited.
• Approved the first reading of an ordinance that would rezone Lot 1, 370 Square Replat Six, being a replat of Lots 1 and 2, 370 Square Replat IV, from general business to general residential with an overlay to allow for multiple structures on one lot, for the purpose of multi-family residential development.
• Approved the first reading of an ordinance to make unlawful and set a penalty for those charged with violation of city ordinance, been issued a citation and who fail to appear or refuse to appear in Court, and give the City Attorney an avenue to obtain a warrant for defendants who continuously or repeatedly fail or refuse to appear in Court.
• Denied the conditional use permit for Lot 10, Nob Hill, for the purpose of caregiver services to independent seniors.
Gloria Pettigrew-Fletcher wanted to create an facility with a home-like atmosphere and wanted to utilize her years of experience in senior care.
Pettigrew-Fletcher said she had several parking spots available at the house and a neighbor at the meeting said she would also let Pettigrew-Fletcher use the parking spots at her house during the day.
Despite the apparent abundance of driveway parking several council members brought up concerns that the facility would bring additional traffic to an already busy street.
The only two council members to vote in favor of the conditional use permit were Don Preister and Thomas Burns.
Pettigrew-Fletcher said she already bought the house and had clients lined up to move in.
After the meeting, Mayor Rusty Hike said he thinks there are many businesses that, unlike Pettigrew-Fletcher, are not going about things the right way due to the lack of meetings regarding conditional use permits.
He said the City of Bellevue will look into the matter to ensure more businesses are complying with the law.
• Approved a resolution authorizing the mayor and city treasurer to open account(s) in the name of the City of Bellevue; to sign and endorse checks and orders for the payment of money or otherwise withdraw or transfer funds on deposit with the financial institution(s), and authorize mayor to sign.
• Approved a three month moratorium on acting upon applications for any permits, zoning approvals or zoning changes for any proposed solar plants and any related power generation facilities and authorize the mayor to sign.
• Approved the placement of a metal roof over a portion of the existing dock at American Heroes Park, in an amount not to exceed $22,500.
• The council authorized the city council president to sign the 2020 CDBG Subrecipient Agreement with MRH Land, LLC for the First City Tavern Improvement Project, in an amount not to exceed $45,000.
The next Bellevue City Council meeting will be on July 6. at 6 p.m. at Bellevue City Hall, 1500 Wall Street.