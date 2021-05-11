Bellevue City Council recap

The Bellevue City Council met and discussed the following at its May 4 meeting:

• Approved the third reading of an ordinance that would amend municipal code pertaining to fireworks.

Councilman Bob Stinson motioned to add an amendment to add tents as a structure to house fireworks.

Councilman Paul Cook said he was concerned with fires and how tents would secure them.

“The structures we have now are solid as far as maybe theft or other things occurring,” Cook said.

Fire Chief Perry Guido said tents have their own set of codes they have to follow.

“Those codes were developed by the underwriters laboratory and I think that they are going to be just as safe,” Guido said.

Guido said he does not see an issue with tents versus the current structures.

Tents have specific materials and other requirements they need to meet outlined in the international fire code.

This amendment is not eliminating the other building options but is just adding tents as an option.

Cook said the overall ordinance is not changing something significant.