Bellevue City Council recap

The Bellevue City Council met and discussed the following at its May 4 meeting:
• Approved the third reading of an ordinance that would amend municipal code pertaining to fireworks.
Councilman Bob Stinson motioned to add an amendment to add tents as a structure to house fireworks.
Councilman Paul Cook said he was concerned with fires and how tents would secure them.
“The structures we have now are solid as far as maybe theft or other things occurring,” Cook said.
Fire Chief Perry Guido said tents have their own set of codes they have to follow.
“Those codes were developed by the underwriters laboratory and I think that they are going to be just as safe,” Guido said.
Guido said he does not see an issue with tents versus the current structures.
Tents have specific materials and other requirements they need to meet outlined in the international fire code.
This amendment is not eliminating the other building options but is just adding tents as an option.
Cook said the overall ordinance is not changing something significant.
“We are simply simplifying the paperwork that the organizations that have firework stands,” Cook said.
Cook said the paperwork will go from a three inch thick binder’s worth of material they send the city to around a dozen pages.
• Approved an ordinance to adopt the 2021 International Fire Code.
• Approved an ordinance to adopt the 2021 International Building Code, International Residential Code and the 2018 International Energy Conservation Code.
• Approved an ordinance to adopt the 2021 International Mechanical Code.
• Approved an ordinance to adopt the 2021 Uniform Plumbing Code; Uniform Swimming Pool, Spa and Hot Tub Code and the 2021 International Fuel Gas Code.
• Approved a request to rezone Lots 1 through 3, Old Orchard Place Replat 2, being a replat of Lots 15A, 15B, and 15C, Old Orchard Place, from AG and RE to RE and RG-50, for the purpose of existing residential development. Applicant: DWS Land Surveying. General location: 9100 S 13th Street.
•Approved the small subdivision plat Lots 1 through 3, Old Orchard Place Replat 2.
• Introduced an ordinance regarding leash and muzzle requirements for pit bull breeds, breed ambassadors, insurance, and the NHS annual reporting procedures.
Public comments for this ordinance will be at the May 18 meeting. Residents that are interested in speaking about the ordinance can show up and talk during the public comment period.