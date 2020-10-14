Bellevue City Council recap

The Bellevue City Council discussed and voted on the following at its Oct. 6 meeting:

* The first reading of three ordinances that would bring single family residential, multi-family residential and commercial development projects to the community. The Belle Lago South addition, the Kennedy Town Center Replat Seven and the South Woods Replat Four will all have public hearings regarding the rezoning requests at the Oct. 20 council meeting,

* Approved an ordinance that authorizes the city to issue general obligation refunding bonds not to exceed $2.25 million for the purpose of refunding all or a portion of its general obligation various purpose bonds, series 2015. This refinancing of bonds will save interest of $150,000 and schedule payments to more effectively manage the debt service payments,

* Approved a resolution that authorizes the city to issue taxable redevelopment refunding bonds not to exceed $2.5 million for the purpose of refunding all or a portion of its outstanding taxable redevelopment refunding bonds, series 2019.

This refinancing gives the city flexibility in its debt service payment scheduling at a time when interest rates are low enough to perform these transactions and realize interest savings over and above the costs of issuance.

The next Bellevue City Council meeting will be on Oct. 20.

